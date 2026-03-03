Russia to remain committed to principles of nuclear non-proliferation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia is committed to the principles of nuclear nonproliferation and will speak out against any actions that may trigger a nuclear arms race, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We will continue to uphold the principles of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. We will categorically oppose any actions that could violate these principles and provoke a nuclear arms race," he told a news conference.

In this context, the top Russian diplomat recalled President Vladimir Putin’s initiative "he came up with several years ago," but which was "hampered by the Covid pandemic." "It was an initiative to convene a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. The situation is becoming too serious to keep postponing this initiative indefinitely," Lavrov stated.