Ukrainian forces fire artillery on Kursk border area 30 times over past 24 hours

KURSK, March 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have struck Russia’s bordering Kursk Region using 20 drones of various types over the past 24 hours. The Ukrainian armed forces fired artillery 30 times on the region's evacuated areas, Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"Between 09:00 a.m. [Moscow time] (06:00 a.m. GMT) on March 2 and 7:00 a.m. [Moscow time] (04: a.m. GMT) on March 3, a total of 20 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy fired artillery 30 times on the evacuated areas. The enemy drones attacked our territory six times, dropping explosives," Khinshtein wrote.

The Ukrainian strikes in the Belovsky district damaged a house, while in the Khomutovsky district, the front and glazing of a cafe and the windows of a private house were damaged. The regional governor added that there were no fatalities or injuries.