MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) needs to enhance protection of Defense Ministry and defense industry officials, journalists, volunteers and public opinion leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an FSB board meeting.

"Together with other law-enforcement agencies, the FSB needs to enhance the level of protection of Defense Ministry and defense industry officials, representatives of the government and municipal authorities, education and social sphere workers. <…> This fully refers to public opinion leaders, journalists and volunteers who are constantly threatened by the Kiev regime," the Russian president said.

This work is especially important in Russia’s historical and borderline regions, he added.