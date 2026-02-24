Putin, Lukashenko to discuss integration processes at Supreme State Council meeting

MINSK, February 24. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus will hold a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus in Moscow on February 26 to discuss current issues of bilateral integration processes, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel close to the press service of the Belarusian leader said.

The Kremlin press service announced earlier that the two presidents will co-chair a meeting of the Union State’s Supreme State Council.

"Belarusian President and Chairman of the Supreme State Council of the Union State Alexander Lukashenko will take part in a meeting of the Supreme State Council on February 26. The meeting will be held in Moscow. Its agenda includes seven items on current issues of bilateral integration," Pul Pervogo said.

According to the Telegram channel, the meeting will address key areas of the implementation of the provisions of the Union State Treaty in 2024-2026 and will discuss a draft of such a document for 2027-2029.

Other items on the agenda will include issues of transborder commuter transport, the establishment of the Union State’s committee for standardization and quality, mutual support in cooperation in the area of international law, and Union State prizes in the areas of literature and arts for 2025-2026.