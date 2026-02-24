Putin to meet Vietnam’s foreign minister — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive Vietnam’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung at the Kremlin, who will arrive in Moscow as the special envoy of the recently re-elected head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), To Lam, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"The president will receive at the Kremlin the minister of foreign affairs of Vietnam, who is visiting as the special envoy of the general secretary of the Central Committee of the CPV, recently elected to this post.

Therefore, he [the Vietnamese foreign minister] represents more than just the foreign ministry. Vietnam, as you know, is our key trade and economic partner in Asia. That is why such meetings are of great importance and significance," the Kremlin spokesman said.

On January 23, 2026, General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee To Lam was re-elected for a new five-year term. The General Secretary of the Communist Party is the highest-ranking official in Vietnam’s political system.

To Lam has headed the CPV since August 2024. He was elected General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee following the death on July 19, 2024, of 80-year-old General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who had led the CPV since 2011.