Russian ambassador to Germany calls for constructive dialogue with West

BERLIN, February 20. /TASS/. Russia is now and always has been open to talks with the West, assuming they are constructive and free of ultimatums, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said.

"We have never refused from dialogue and have always said that this should be dialogue, a constructive dialogue, without arrogance, without lectures, without ultimatums and without pressure, but a dialogue on equal terms, when the sides talk to each other constructively, as partners. It is precisely this kind of dialogue that we are ready for and always talk about," he told journalists. "We value the prudence of those sober-minded politicians who understand all the negative consequences of severing relations with Russia, primarily for Germany and for Germany's socio-economic situation."

According to the Russian diplomat, sanctions backfire on those who "initiate and impose these sanctions." "I will repeat, we are ready for a constructive dialogue with those forces in the West that want a reason-based dialogue. We absolutely support it. We hear wise voices in Saxony, including that of Mr. Prime Minister [of Saxony Michael Kretschmer]. We see this and, naturally, take this into account," he added.