Russia-Japan relations at standstill, peace cannot be discussed — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Tokyo are effectively non-existent, making discussions on a peace treaty impossible, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on a statement by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

"At present, our relations are reduced to zero, and no dialogue is ongoing. It is impossible to discuss a peace treaty without active dialogue," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Takaichi said in her inaugural speech that the Japanese government's position on the desire to resolve the "territorial problem" and sign a peace treaty with Russia remains unchanged despite the difficult bilateral relations. However, she again criticized Russia’s actions in Ukraine, noting the need for an early end to the conflict.

Moscow and Tokyo have been negotiating a peace agreement following the WWII since the middle of the last century. The main obstacle to this remains a disagreement over the rights to the southern part of the Kuril Islands. After the end of the war, the entire archipelago was incorporated into the Soviet Union, but Japan disputes the ownership of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and a group of small uninhabited islands.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly said that Russian sovereignty over these territories, which has an appropriate international legal framework, is beyond doubt.

In 2022, Russia terminated the negotiations over Japan's unilateral restrictions in connection with the situation in Ukraine. Moscow also withdrew from the dialogue with Tokyo on the establishment of joint economic activities in the southern Kuril Islands.