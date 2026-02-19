Russia, Madagascar have good prospects for stronger ties, says Putin

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russia and Madagascar have good prospects for strengthening bilateral relations, including in the political sphere, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Transitional President of Madagascar Michael Randrianirina.

"There are good prospects for further strengthening bilateral ties, specifically, in the political sphere," the Russian leader pointed out.

Quite recently, a representative delegation from Madagascar visited Russia, he recalled.

"I hope that today we will be able to discuss all the issues of mutual interest," the Russian leader added, pointing out that both countries had many interesting areas of interaction, including agriculture, geological prospecting, the energy sector, medicine, healthcare and education.

"Your young people are studying at Russian higher educational institutions and many of them have already received higher education diplomas and a good qualification," Putin said, noting Russia’s readiness to continue developing relations in the humanitarian sphere.