More than 70 Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, February 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army struck Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 70 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and over 20 munitions over the past 24 hours, the regional crisis response center reported on its Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekinsky district, seven drones attacked the villages of Grafovka, Maksimovka, Meshkovoye, Novaya Tavolzhanka, and Babenkov farm; three drones were neutralized. In the Meshkovoye settlement, the number of casualties from an FPV drone strike on a car has increased to four. Two men were taken to the regional clinical hospital, one of them is in serious condition, according to doctors. Two more men, who applied to the Valuysky Central District Hospital on their own, were released for outpatient treatment after getting first aid. A vehicle was damaged. Two cars were damaged in the Maksimovka village, and a car was destroyed by fire in the Babenkov farm," the statement reads.

Belgorod came under a massive missile attack with 14 munitions that damaged energy facilities, a private home, a commercial property, and six cars. The enemy fired nine munitions in two attacks and launched 46 drone strikes on the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, there were no immediate reports about the consequences. The Graivoronsky district came under two shelling attacks, during which five munitions were fired, and to attacks by six drones. Private homes, cars, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Seven UAV attacks were carried out in the Belgorod district. A man was injured in an FPV drone attack on a car; he was taken to the regional clinical hospital in serious condition. Cars and private homes were also damaged. Villages in the Borisovsky district were attacked by four UAVs, damaging the fence of a private home and a car. The Volokonovsky district was attacked by an FPV drone, damaging a private home. Three UAVs were also shot down over the Valuysky district, with no consequences.