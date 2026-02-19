Air defense forces destroy 163 Ukrainian UAVs over Bryansk Region in past day — governor

BRYANSK, February 19. /TASS/. Russian troops, mobile air defense groups and the National Guard’s special forces intercepted and destroyed 163 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the borderline Bryansk Region in the past 24 hours, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported.

The Ukrainian military launched a massive UAV attack on the Bryansk Region in the past 24 hours as evidenced by the Russian Defense Ministry’s reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense units, mobile fire groups of the Bars-Bryansk brigade and the National Guard’s special forces operating in the Bryansk Region destroyed 163 enemy UAVs. We express our gratitude to our valiant defenders," Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel.