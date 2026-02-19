Russia treats all former Soviet republics equally — deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russia respects the sovereignty of its neighboring countries that were part of the Soviet Union and does not create divisions with them, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

"If we keep in mind that after the demise of the Soviet Union, its former republics became truly sovereign and independent states, then yes, of course, we approach neighboring countries from this perspective. From this standpoint, we fully respect the sovereignty of these states and, precisely on the basis of sovereign equality, we are developing relations of alliance and partnership with the vast majority of these states," he said at a presentation of the report "Russia and Neighbors: Mutual Responsibility and Joint Development" by the Valdai International Discussion Club.

According to him, the former Soviet states, which took "the path of reckless convergence with the West and gave it sovereignty and independence," present tough challenges to Russian interests.