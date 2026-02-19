Escalation around Iran singular, Russia counts on peaceful search for solution — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russia notes the unprecedented nature of the escalation around Iran, but expects a peaceful negotiated settlement, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are now seeing an unprecedented escalation of tension in the region," he said at a news conference. "But we still expect that political and diplomatic means and negotiations will prevail in the search for a settlement."

The Iranian Navy started joint exercises with Russia today amid rising tensions in the region: the United States is concentrating its troops in the Middle East, bringing in more and more reinforcements. According to the American press, Washington plans to launch a series of strikes to compel Tehran to make concessions in the negotiations on the nuclear dossier. CBS said the US-Israeli strike on Iran is set for February 21.