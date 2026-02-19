Phone conversation between Putin, Trump not planned yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. A telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, is not planned yet, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There are currently no plans to hold a conversation between the two presidents, the presidents of Russia and the United States," he told reporters when asked about a conversation between the presidents after talks on the Ukrainian settlement.

The talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Geneva on February 17-18. On the first day, they lasted about six hours, on the second about two. Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky described the negotiations as difficult but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting will be held soon.

The first round was held in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24, and the second round on February 4-5.