Talks on Ukraine in Geneva result-oriented — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Geneva talks on Ukraine on sensitive issues are aimed at achieving results and should be conducted in a calm atmosphere, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told the media reporters on the sidelines of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Negotiations, especially on sensitive, truly pressing issues, are ultimately aimed at achieving results, at achieving mutually acceptable solutions, and therefore should be conducted, as much as possible, in a calm atmosphere and with due diplomatic discretion," he said.

Galuzin recalled the statement Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation and presidential aide made after the latest round of discussions. "He said very briefly and succinctly that the negotiations are ongoing. They are difficult, not easy, but they are ongoing and will continue," Galuzin noted.

Negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. They lasted approximately six hours on the first day, and approximately two on the second. Medinsky described the negotiations as difficult but businesslike. He said a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement will take place soon.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The second followed on February 4-5.