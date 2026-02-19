Europe making as difficult as possible to reach peace agreement on Ukraine — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Europe's real policy is aimed at prolonging the conflict in Ukraine and making it as difficult as possible to reach a peace agreement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

"We are monitoring the statements the Europeans are making regarding the negotiations," he said. "Today, everything indicates that their real policy is to prolong the conflict as much as possible in order to prevent or make it as difficult as possible to reach a peace agreement," Grushko added.

In this regard, the Russian deputy foreign minister cited a statement by chairman of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger who, summing up the forum, directly acknowledged that it is in the West’s interests to prolong the conflict in Ukraine as long as possible, since as long as it continues Europe can feel secure.

"If the Europeans have this approach, and there is no reason to think that it is different, a big question arises about their possible role, their possible contribution to the peace process," Grushko stressed.