Russia takes Ukraine talks very seriously — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Moscow takes the negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement very seriously, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

"Russia takes these negotiations very seriously, because we are more interested than anyone else in establishing lasting peace in Ukraine and achieving the objectives that were formulated in the context of the special military operation," the senior diplomat emphasized. He clarified that the objectives of the special military operation would be achieved "either by military means or, preferably, by political and diplomatic means."

"The political and informational games that Europeans are playing around these negotiations are of no significance in this case," the deputy foreign minister noted.

At the same time, Grushko pointed out that comments on the Ukraine negotiations should be avoided, as they will harm the cause. "We are focused on the negotiation process. And there is nothing to comment on here," the senior diplomat said. According to him, the negotiation process, "on the one hand, is being conducted in a fairly open manner." "On the other hand, it is absolutely clear to everyone - and I hope to journalists as well - that no comments on the substance of the discussion will be made because doing so would harm the cause," the deputy foreign minister pointed out.

The talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. On the first day, they lasted about six hours, and on the second, about two. The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, described the talks as difficult but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement will take place in the near future.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The second round was held there on February 4-5.