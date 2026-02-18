Japan joining Ukrainian arms procurement program to exacerbate relations with Russia — MFA

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Tokyo's official participation in the procurement of military equipment for the Kiev regime will further deteriorate already strained relations with Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"We have taken note of Tokyo's intention to join NATO's mechanism for purchasing military equipment for the Kiev regime," the diplomat said. "These steps further complicate Russian-Japanese relations, which are already in a state of deep stagnation due to Tokyo's efforts," she pointed out.

In this regard, Zakharova noted that Tokyo's involvement "in anti-Russian projects, including those aimed at assisting the Ukrainian authorities, does not in any way contribute to eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis." "On the contrary, by giving handouts to the [Vladimir] Zelensky's regime only fuels this conflict," the spokeswoman stressed.

"The equipment that will be supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces with Japanese money will become another legitimate target for the Russian military," Zakharova concluded.