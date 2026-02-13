Russia, Burkina Faso sign agreement on foundations of relations — MFA

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Burkina Faso's counterpart Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore have signed an Agreement on the Foundations of Relations between the two countries, according to a statement of the Russian diplomatic agency after the meeting in Moscow on February 12.

"The sides confirmed mutual commitment to strengthening coordination of steps in solving key problems on the global and regional agenda, including within the UN and at other multilateral platforms. At the conclusion of the meeting, the ministers signed the Agreement on the Foundations of Relations between the Russian Federation and Burkina Faso," the statement said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, at the talks, the sides discussed current issues of the further development of traditionally friendly Russia-Burkina Faso ties and outlined ways to enhance interaction in trade, economic, humanitarian, and other areas in the framework of the agreements reached following the high-level negotiations in Moscow in May 2025.