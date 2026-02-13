Peoples of Russia, South Korea maintain goodwill towards each other — envoy

SEOUL, February 13. /TASS/. The peoples of Russia and the Republic of Korea maintain a friendly attitude towards each other, Russian Ambassador to Seoul, Georgy Zinoviev, said during a meeting with journalists.

"Overall, the attitude towards the Republic of Korea in Russia is very positive. It seems to me that the attitude towards Russia in the Republic of Korea is also quite positive," the envoy believes. He emphasized that, despite existing difficulties, humanitarian exchanges and dialogue between the civil societies of the two countries are ongoing.

Answering a question about the prospects of bilateral relations, Zinoviev noted: "[Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] has already said everything." According to the ambassador, Russia and the Republic of Korea "had good relations." "We have done nothing harmful to the Republic of Korea since the establishment of diplomatic relations 35 years ago, I believe," he said. On the contrary, Zinoviev recalled the assistance Russia provided to the Republic of Korea in developing its space program and military-industrial complex. "We cannot advance cooperation when sanctions are imposed against us," the ambassador emphasized.

On January 15, at a ceremony for the presentation of credentials, Putin stated that the "positive capital" in relations between Moscow and Seoul "has been largely squandered." He recalled that earlier Russia and the Republic of Korea, "adhering to pragmatic approaches," "achieved truly good results in trade and business." According to Putin, Russia counts on "the revival of relations with the republic."

At the same time, the Russian ambassador noted some changes in relations between Moscow and Seoul under the new President Lee Jae-myung. "Compared to the previous administration, the current one does not engage in constant criticism and public attacks on Russia, which were constantly voiced at high and the highest levels under President Yoon Suk Yeol," Zinoviev said. At the same time, he stated that South Korean sanctions against Russia remain in place, and direct air traffic between the countries is still absent.