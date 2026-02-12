Russian diplomat blasts 'external forces' for worsening crisis in Cuba, halting flights

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blamed plans to aggravate the fuel crisis in Cuba and suspend air service to the island republic on "external forces."

"We believe that the actions of external forces, which seek to exacerbate the fuel crisis in Cuba and cancel flights to the island, aim at triggering popular discontent and causing hardship to foreigners living there," the diplomat said at a news briefing.

Zakharova pointed to difficulties facing Russian tourists "through the fault of those who have perpetuated the blockade of Cuba." "The United States of America has maintained the blockade of Cuba for years," she noted. According to her, "the situation has been reduced to absurdity, because they target those people - in economic and logistical terms - they have supported for so many years as they defended human rights."

On January 29, the United States signed an executive order making it possible for Washington to impose tariffs on goods from countries supplying oil to Cuba. The document also declared a state of emergency over an alleged threat from Cuba. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla strongly condemned the measures, saying they not only could make Cuba face "a total blockade of energy supplies" but also "violate all principles of international trade," creating "extremely difficult living conditions" for the Cuban people.

Washington said it was negotiating the situation around the US energy blockade with Havana as it expressed hope that the two sides are close to reaching a deal.