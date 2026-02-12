Moscow hopes for reinstatement of Russian Olympic Committee with IOC — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russia will work towards the full-fledged reinstatement of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the restoration of Russian athletes’ rights in the global sports arena, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Our country continues efforts to restore the rights of national athletes and reinstate Russian sports on the international stage," she said at a news briefing. "Some 70 international [sports] federations have already authorized Russian athletes to participate in international tournaments."

"Youth athletes have once again been granted the right to compete internationally under the national flag and to the tune of the country’s anthem," Zakharova noted.

"We look forward to the full restoration of the Russian Olympic Committee’s status [with the IOC] as soon as possible and on our behalf we will support this process in every possible way," she added.