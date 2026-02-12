Russian, Burkina Faso foreign ministers to sign agreement on foundations of relations

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Burkina Faso’s counterpart Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore will sign an agreement on the foundations of bilateral relations in Moscow on February 12, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"From February 12 to 14, the foreign minister of Burkina Faso plans to pay a working visit to Moscow to conclude a number of important bilateral cooperation documents," the diplomat said. "Today, a ceremony is planned for the signing of the agreement on the foundations of relations between Russia and Burkina Faso at the level of foreign ministers."

The ceremony will take place at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Zakharova said.