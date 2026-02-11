Moscow expects Dhaka to remain big buyer of Russian wheat — diplomat

NEW DELHI, February 11. /TASS/. Moscow does not expect Bangladesh to change its buying patterns for Russian agricultural products after the parliamentary elections, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Khozin told TASS in an interview.

"We do not expect any fundamental changes in import policy for Russian agricultural products after the upcoming elections. Russian wheat offers the best price-quality ratio for the Bangladeshi market," he said.

As for competitors, the diplomat noted that there are cheaper options on the global market, but the quality is not as good.

"American and Canadian wheat have higher protein content but are much more expensive, while Russian grain is both excellent quality and attractively priced. Therefore, commercial consumers, based on efficiency criteria, have long since chosen Russian wheat," he said.

"North American grain is primarily purchased as an improver for ordinary wheat to create milling batches with specific properties. Therefore, the expensive American wheat forced upon the Bangladeshi government through non-economic coercion and threats of import duties, although entering the local market in increasing quantities through government procurement, does not exceed 10% of the country's total imports. Moreover, commercial imports are determined by market regulations, which Russian suppliers continue to dominate," Khozin added.

Bangladesh imports about 7 million tons of wheat annually. The country's main exporters of this type of grain have been Russia, Ukraine, Canada, and Argentina, with Russia accounting for approximately three-fifths of imports in 2024.

On February 12, Bangladesh will hold parliamentary elections and a national referendum. The vote will take place 18 months after the inauguration of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who has governed the country since August 2024, following the resignation of the Awami League government and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid mass protests.