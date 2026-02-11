Russia expects Alaska summit understandings to be maintained — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Moscow anticipates that the understandings reached during the Russian-American summit in Alaska will be upheld, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has affirmed.

"We sincerely hope, as we expressed previously, that these understandings will be preserved, since they were agreed upon by the leaders of two great nations," Lavrov stated during his address to the State Duma. "We will do everything in our power to ensure that this remains the case through our ongoing contacts with American colleagues."

The summit took place on August 15, 2025, at Elmendorf-Richardson Air Force Base in Alaska, featuring a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. The discussions lasted approximately three hours, beginning with a one-on-one conversation in the American leader's limousine en route to the main meeting site, followed by a three-on-three session. On the Russian side, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov participated, while the American delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a subsequent press statement, President Putin emphasized that resolving the Ukrainian conflict was the primary focus of the summit. He also expressed a desire to initiate a new chapter in bilateral relations, calling for a return to cooperation, and extended an invitation to President Trump to visit Moscow.