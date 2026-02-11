Russia maintains mutually beneficial ties with Baku, Yerevan, intends to expand it

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russia maintains mutually beneficial cooperation with both Armenia and Azerbaijan across virtually all spheres and intends to continue doing so, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing, commenting on US Vice President JD Vance’s trip to the South Caucasus and statements by the three countries regarding plans for large-scale joint projects.

"We have with both Baku and Yerevan a vast array of bilateral relations that extend to all possible areas. This includes mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation, reciprocal investments, and cultural ties," he said.

"And, of course, we intend to further develop these relations with our partners so that they remain beneficial not only for us but also for them," Peskov added.

Vance’s multi-day trip to the South Caucasus concludes on Wednesday. On behalf of the United States, he signed a Charter on Strategic Partnership with Azerbaijan. With Armenia, he concluded negotiations on cooperation in the field of nuclear energy and the construction of data centers.