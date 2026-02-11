Russia to make active preparations for Putin’s visit to China this year — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russia will make active preparations for a visit by President Vladimir Putin to China later this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a "government hour" at the State Duma.

"The Russian head of state accepted the invitation to pay an official visit to China in the first half of this year with gratitude. I hope we will be making active, fruitful preparations for that," Russia’s top diplomat said.

Lavrov described the friendly relationship with China who he called Russia’s major eastern neighbor as an example of "honest, equal and mutually beneficial partnership."