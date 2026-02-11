Paris attempts to overthrow African governments it finds undesirable — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. France is mobilizing terrorists and Ukrainian militants in its efforts to overthrow governments it finds undesirable on the African continent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a speech at the State Duma.

"France, a former colonial power, is attempting to overthrow nationalist governments in the Sahel zone and other regions of the African continent that it finds undesirable. These countries refused a long time ago to ride on the coattails of their former metropolis, but Paris is not giving up and tries to leverage not only on opposition forces in African countries, but also on openly terrorist groups and, as you know, on militants from Ukrainian formations," the foreign minister noted.

"It is sad that the French elites continue to follow these colonial practices, including the infamous principle of ‘divide and conquer.’ This idea has already cost African peoples millions of lives," Lavrov added.