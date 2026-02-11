Baku, Yerevan free to build relations with anyone, including Washington — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Armenia and Azerbaijan are sovereign countries, that is why they have the right to establish relations with any state, including the US, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to the South Caucasus and the three countries’ statements on large-scale joint projects, the spokesman said: "These are sovereign countries, and they have a sovereign right to build relations with other sovereign states."

JD Vance’s multi-day trip to the South Caucasus concludes today. On behalf of the US, he signed a strategic partnership charter with Azerbaijan and concluded talks with Armenia on nuclear energy cooperation and data center development.