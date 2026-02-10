Russia, Turkey taking measures to overcome sanctions restrictions — diplomat

ISTANBUL, February 10. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey are taking active measures to overcome difficulties in bilateral trade caused by Western sanctions, Alexander Kalachev, Russian Consul General in Istanbul, told TASS on the occasion of Diplomats' Day, celebrated on February 10.

"Russian-Turkish trade and economic relations are indeed facing certain difficulties amid increased sanctions pressure from Western countries, which is complicating financial transactions and logistics. However, the parties are taking active measures to overcome sanctions restrictions," the diplomat said.

"Constructive and professional cooperation has been established between our relevant agencies. Russia and Turkey remain each other's most important trading partners. Regular high-level contacts allow us to respond promptly to emerging issues. Russia and Turkey are not 'overcoming' financial difficulties overnight, but are learning to live and work under the extensive sanctions imposed on Russia. Both sides maintain political will and economic interest, which makes bilateral cooperation more pragmatic and sustainable," the Russian Consul General in Istanbul stressed.