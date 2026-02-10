Russia’s leading position in nuclear energy challenges US — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia’s leading position in the field of nuclear energy presents a challenge to the United States, and Washington seeks to change this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with NTV channel.

"Our leading positions in the global nuclear energy market also pose a challenge to the Americans. In countries where we already have projects and operational experience, including our neighbors and a number of European states, the Americans are working to reorient their energy sectors to their own standards. They are not hiding it either," the Russian foreign minister said.

Lavrov added that US President Donald Trump has been in contact with all countries purchasing Russian oil and gas and is seeking to gain control of the global energy market.

"We are now aware that Trump has had contact with all countries buying Russian oil and gas, including India, after which he announced that India would stop purchasing Russian oil. India has not confirmed this. But the objective being pursued is to gain control of the energy market on a global scale," he said.