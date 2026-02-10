Putin expected to pay return visit to Kazakhstan in 2026 — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Kazakhstan in 2026, Russian Ambassador to that country Alexey Borodavkin said.

"Our president’s return visit to Kazakhstan is planned for this year. The date has not yet been agreed upon, but this visit will take place," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a state visit to Russia in November 2025. The visit yielded a declaration on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Kazakhstan.

"There is probably not a single area or sector of our cooperation where we have not achieved new and positive results and successes," Borodavkin said.