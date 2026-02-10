Trump puts Europe in its place by deprioritizing its security interests — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump put the Europeans in their place by refusing to prioritize Europe's security interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with NTV.

Lavrov stressed that until recently, the European Union considered itself "fully capable and, most importantly, entitled to intervene in all processes and take a leading role therein."

"Now their ardor has cooled a bit. They've been put in their place, primarily in the context of the policy being pursued by the administration of US President Donald Trump, which does not prioritize Europe's security interests," the minister noted.

As Lavrov recalled, the US declared that Washington had "other concerns, primarily in the Western Hemisphere, but not only." Those who say that this new national security strategy is essentially an acknowledgment by the United States of the need to divide the world – saying, this is our zone of influence, and we understand that China and Russia have their own interests there – that's not entirely true," the minister went on.

"US Vice President J.D. Vance recently made a statement where he clearly stated that the goal is 'America First' worldwide and across the globe. The US has interests, and they will be the primary focus of Washington's practical actions," Lavrov noted.

"The Western Hemisphere is not even up for discussion – everyone should forget about that. And the Middle East, well, no, because Israel is there, the United States' closest ally, which must be supported in every possible way in its confrontation with Iran, Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon. So you can’t say the US is renouncing its leading role in this region. The same is true in the Indo-Pacific region," Lavrov said.