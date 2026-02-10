Russia favors cooperation with US, Trump’s team shows similar interest — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia is solely in favor of developing cooperation with the United States, and the key figures in the team of US President Donald Trump are likewise interested in this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We are only in favor and are interested in developing mutually beneficial cooperation with the American side. As we understand, there [in the United States] is interest both on behalf of businesses and among figures who play a leading role, including [US] President Donald Trump," Lavrov said in an interview with Russia’s NTV television channel.

At the same time, Lavrov pointed out that if one analyzes what practical steps in the Russian direction were taken during the first year of Trump and his team's second term in the White House, then Russia and the United States are "moving in the wrong direction."

"Sanctions remain in force. Moreover, a couple of weeks after [the summit in] Alaska, an unlawful US decision barred all foreign projects of Lukoil and Rosneft," the Russian minister stated.

"We now know that Trump was in contact with all the countries that purchase Russian oil and gas, namely India, after which he announced that India would not be buying Russian oil anymore," Lavrov continued.

"India has not confirmed this. But the [US] stated objective is to take over the energy market on a global scale," Lavrov noted.

"In contacts with partners from third countries, Americans say that it is not necessary to buy from Russia. America has oil that is 'a bit more expensive,' but good. 'The right molecule,' as they used to say under [former US President] Joe Biden. Republicans also have their own words to describe it," Lavrov added.