Biden’s administration undermined New START principles, treaty now nonexistent — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The principles of the Treaty between Russia and the United States on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) were destroyed under US President Joe Biden, and the treaty now no longer exists, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the NTV television channel.

"It [New START — TASS] was not extended but fully suspended. When this suspension occurred, we stated that the United States administration [under President Joe Biden] had taken an openly hostile stance against us, thus devaluing the Treaty," the top Russian diplomat asserted, noting that "New START was based on principles such as mutual respect, consideration of mutual security interests and so on, all of which were trampled upon by the Biden administration."

"Now the suspended Treaty has formally expired as of February 5. It simply no longer exists," Lavrov stated.

He noted that Moscow had drawn Washington’s attention to the conditions under which the New START Treaty was concluded in 2010. "We said: ‘Dear friends, these conditions are not what was agreed upon back then with President Barack Obama. Since you have fundamentally departed from these conditions, we are suspending the Treaty. You want to shout that we are the ‘main threat’ and ‘must suffer a strategic defeat,’ yet you want to ‘stand watch’ next to our nuclear facilities to inspect us? No. That will not happen,’" the minister explained.

"We completely suspended the Treaty. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin, as a gesture of goodwill, announced that we are prepared to adhere to its core quantitative limits for the remaining duration of the Treaty’s validity. That was the understanding, and the Americans complied with it," the top Russian diplomat added.

On September 22, 2025, Vladimir Putin announced at a meeting with the Russian Security Council that Moscow was prepared to adhere to the stated limits for another year after the New START Treaty expires in February 2026. He emphasized that this measure was feasible only if Washington followed suit. A few days later, US President Donald Trump praised the Russian leader’s initiative, but no official response to Moscow’s proposal was received from Washington.

Thus, on February 5, 2026, the New START Treaty officially lapsed, meaning that for the first time since 1972, there are no legally binding agreements on nuclear arms limitations between the two largest nuclear powers. In Washington, officials said they hope to conclude a new document, potentially extending it to China as well.