Russia considers nuclear non-proliferation as cornerstone of global security — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The nuclear non-proliferation regime is the cornerstone of international security, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"Well, there is a non-proliferation regime, and, certainly, that is the cornerstone of nuclear security," Peskov said, commenting on recent rhetoric from Ankara that Turkey is mulling obtaining nuclear weapons.

Top Turkish diplomat Hakan Fidan said earlier, commenting on Iran potentially acquiring nukes, that it could make Ankara "involuntarily" enter a nuclear arms race. The minister responded with a meaningful smile to the follow-up question about whether Turkey would like to possess nuclear weapons, but made no comment.