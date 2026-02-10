{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia considers nuclear non-proliferation as cornerstone of global security — Kremlin

Top Turkish diplomat Hakan Fidan said earlier, commenting on Iran potentially acquiring nukes, that it could make Ankara "involuntarily" enter a nuclear arms race

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The nuclear non-proliferation regime is the cornerstone of international security, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"Well, there is a non-proliferation regime, and, certainly, that is the cornerstone of nuclear security," Peskov said, commenting on recent rhetoric from Ankara that Turkey is mulling obtaining nuclear weapons.

Top Turkish diplomat Hakan Fidan said earlier, commenting on Iran potentially acquiring nukes, that it could make Ankara "involuntarily" enter a nuclear arms race. The minister responded with a meaningful smile to the follow-up question about whether Turkey would like to possess nuclear weapons, but made no comment.

Military operation in Ukraine
Achieving special op goals to help build Eurasian security architecture — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister added that Moscow prioritizes "promoting cooperation through multilateral associations involving Russia"
All guarantees discussed with Ukraine in Istanbul now null, void — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minster pointed to how these guarantees were formulated
Russia’s Battlegroup Center destroys Ukraine’s fortified positions near Kransoarmeysk
UAV operators destroyed dug-outs with Ukrainian personnel
No prerequisites for resuming Russian-German dialogue — Russian ambassador to Berlin
Sergey Nechayev noted that the government of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has not yet shown any interest in restoring dialogue with Russia
Macron says Europe 'to be swept away in five years' if nothing is done
The French president added that the situation around Greenland has made it clear that Europe is facing a threat
Pashinyan says Armenia acquired military drones from US
"Their effectiveness has been proven by extensive operational experience," Armenian Prime Minister noted
Russia and Brazil must unlock full cooperation potential — PM Mishustin
Mikhail Mishustin specified that this involves increasing trade turnover and identifying new areas for exports of domestic goods, services, and technologies
Forcible conscription in Ukraine carried out with EU approval — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto recalled that Hungary had imposed sanctions on several senior Ukrainian military officers who were responsible for forcible conscription and the deaths of people as a result of beatings and abuse at recruitment centers
Lavrov highlights role of MFA staff involved in special military operation
The Russian foreign minister emphasized the role of a balanced and consistent foreign policy in the formation of a multipolar world
Eighteen Russians freed from scam call centers in Myanmar in two years — envoy
The Russian diplomat noted that Myanmar’s authorities "have declared the fight against online scam and other illegal activities a national priority and are now working to increase efforts to curb the operation of cybercrime centers"
Press review: Iran open to deal but Trump may attack and Cuba prepares for mobilization
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 6th
Japan’s prime minister challenges postwar world order — Chinese Defense Ministry
According to the statement, Tokyo’s "brazen intention" to enshrine the Self-Defense Forces in the constitution is not an optimization of legislation, but an "undermining of the foundations of the pacifist constitution," an attempt to embark on path of militarization
Mexico suspends oil supplies to Cuba but to keep sending humanitarian aid — president
Claudia Sheinbaum also pointed out that Mexico City is engaged in diplomatic efforts to find a way to support Havana without falling under US restrictions
Ukraine’s military shells Russia’s borderline Kursk Region 32 times in past day
According to the region's governor Alexander Khinshtein, the caused no casualties
Significant amount of seized Ukrainian equipment analyzed — Russian Gen Staff deputy chief
Colonel General Vasily Trushin emphasized that "all identified features are promptly taken into account and are put to further use"
Russia to act responsibly despite New START expiration — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya says Russia is ready for an equal dialogue to "fix the situation"
BRICS focused on integrating new members, still open to expansion — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that there would be expansion and no current BRICS member opposed that
West seeks to pull Belarus away from Russia — lawmaker
Oleg Gaidukevich says Western countries have opposed the geopolitical choice of Minsk since 1994
Macron calls for common borrowing tool for EU countries to 'defeat dollar hegemony'
The French president assured that the initiative he proposed would not apply to existing state debt
Russia takes note of top Turkish diplomat’s statement on nuclear weapons — Kremlin
Earlier, commenting on Iran potentially acquiring nuclear weapons, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that it could make Ankara "involuntarily" enter a nuclear arms race
Issue of Iranian missiles is not directly linked to US’ security — top Turkish diplomat
Hakan Fidan emphasized that "the number of issues Iranians want to discuss is not the same as the number of issues on the United States’ agenda"
Dutch military chief recognizes Russian army's gains in Ukrainian conflict
General Onno Eichelsheim noted that the Netherlands considered it "unlikely" that the conflict would end anytime soon
EAEU, India set to complete talks on free trade area as soon as possible — diplomat
According to Denis Alipov, such an agreement will directly contribute to the expansion of trade and economic relations with India
Russia and Iran may sign several economic cooperation agreements
During the meeting, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev and Iran’s ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali heard reports from representatives of government agencies and businesses on a broad range of issues
IN BRIEF: What is known about current issues with Telegram’s operation in Russia
There have been more than 11,000 complaints from Russian users regarding Telegram’s operations over the past 24 hours, according to Downdetector’s data
Japan to provide non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine under NATO program
Japan has already informed several NATO member states and Ukraine of its decision
Starmer may resign next week — Bloomberg
The reason for such conversations was a scandal with the appointment of Peter Mandelson to the post of British ambassador to the US
US chips will be applied at data centers now under construction in Armenia — JD Vance
"These are chips that simply do not exist in most countries in the world," the US Vice President said
Putin holds phone call with South African president — Kremlin
Vladimir Putin and Cyril Ramaphosa discussed issues related to the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of trade, economy and investment
Merz, Pistorius, their likes call for readiness for war with Russia — Lavrov
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, and their likes manipulate words daily, claiming that Russia will attack in three years, despite the lack of any logical basis for such assertions, the Russian foreign minister said
Many French citizens with traditional values seek to move to Russia — ambassador
A total of 170 visas have been issued for entry to Russia, which allows recipients to later obtain a temporary residence permit without quotas, with the prospect of acquiring Russian citizenship, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov said
French president calls on European leaders to resume dialogue with Russia
Emmanuel Macron sees the need "to arrange the resumption of European discussions with the Russians"
Russia and Mexico aim to resolve payment issues to boost trade — ambassador
Eduardo Villegas Megias noted that Mexico was focused on ensuring that bilateral trade with Russia "continues to grow at all times"
AI to ensure military superiority for army — Russian General Staff
Colonel General Vasily Trushin added that the traditional factors such as troop strength, weapon quality, and soldier professionalism are still important for military success
Europe’s 'sly' approach to ceasefire, Ukraine security guarantees to lead nowhere — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said that Europe and Vladimir Zelensky "would stop on the current line of engagement but would recognize nothing and make no legal concessions"
Press review: EU turns to militarization and Japan PM Takaichi wins early election vote
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 9th
Trump demands half ownership of bridge between US, Canada
The US leader stressed that otherwise he will not allow this bridge to open
Energy situation in Cuba critical amid US blockade — Russian envoy
Viktor Koronelli says Russia is ready to be the first to help Cuba, sees it as a brother nation
Europe hinders constructive talks by backing Kiev — Russian envoy to UN
According to Vasily Nebenzya, Vladimir Zelensky continues to insist on a solely military solution to the conflict, even though the situation is deteriorating for Kiev both on the frontline and inside the country
Russian troops strike Ukrainian military airfield, energy, transport sites over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,075 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Norway leads Olympic medal count after three days
Switzerland ranks second, Japan comes third. Nine competitions to take place tomorrow
In Europe, only France moves to restore dialogue with Russia — Kremlin spokesman
The Kremlin has repeatedly said that it was Europe that opted for confrontation with Russia
Ukraine targets funeral procession in Zaporozhye Region: what we know
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik called the attack a despicable act by Satanists in the Ukrainian military
Romanian authorities report drone fragments found on Black Sea beach
The metal debris was drifted ashore, local prosecutors have started an investigation
Rossiya Airlines to continue flights to Cuba, may adjust routes — Aeroflot Group
If the situation changes, Aeroflot will promptly inform passengers about the status of flights to Cuba, the company noted
Dutch chief of defense allows for country's participation in Ukraine mission
According to the general, the decision on participation in a potential mission will be made by the country's new government, which is due to be sworn in and take office on February 23
Russian troops push frontline westward from Gulyaipole after liberating Zaliznichnoye
Units of Russia's Battlegroup East advanced by more than 5 km west of Gulyaipole
Macron believes Trump wants to dismember EU
The French leader acknowledged that the strategy European countries had chosen for dealing with the US had proven ineffective
West using UNSC to put pressure on 'rogue' countries — Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that open threats of using force against the Islamic republic or calls for violence against the legitimate authorities there "directly violate the fundamental principles of the UN Charter"
EU considers options to secure Ukraine’s membership in peace deal
According to sources cited by the media, Brussels may offer to grant Ukraine immediate partial EU member rights
Top Turkish diplomat says plans to topple Iranian regime through airstrikes are illusion
This is a vain illusion to think that this will weaken the government and the people, he told CNN Turk
Russia not going to attack Europe, but ready to retaliate — Lavrov
Russia has absolutely no reason for attack, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry stated
Ukrainian conflict’s root causes must be addressed in any peace deal — Lavrov
Commenting on contacts with the United States regarding this issue, the Russian foreign minister said that Washington knows Moscow's position "perfectly well"
US seeks to advance its interests globally, not to divide zones of influence, says Lavrov
As the Russian foreign minister the US has declared that Washington has other concerns in the Western Hemisphere besides European security issues
AI embedding to enable Gerbera mothership drone to identify multiple targets — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that the performance capabilities of drones used by the Russian Armed Forces have significantly expanded
Zelensky's stubbornness in negotiations costs thousands of Ukrainian lives a day — senator
Igor Kastyukevich argued that Vladimir Zelensky lacked strategic advantages or leverage
Russian troops liberate Zaliznichnoye community in Zaporozhye Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Epstein case reveals real face of Western elites seeking to rule world — Lavrov
"It is unnecessary to explain to any normal person that this is pure Satanism and is beyond human comprehension," the Russian Foreign Minister added
Russian forces destroy US-made Abrams tank in Zaporozhye Region
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the first strike immobilized the tank and the subsequent strikes wiped out the protective armor and the combat vehicle itself
Russia reaffirms solidarity with people of Cuba, Venezuela — top diplomat
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also stressed that Moscow is interested in further developing honest and equal international cooperation based on mutual understanding, trust and neighborliness
French president accuses US of putting economic pressure on Europe over Greenland
Emmanuel Macron expressed confidence that the Europeans "should not try to find a compromise" in a situation like that
US ready to contribute to settlement in Ukraine by eliminating root causes — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that the Russian and US sides shared a common stance that in the event of a conflict of interests, "it would be a crime to allow this to escalate into a heated confrontation, or any other confrontation"
Russia opposes ties with Britain, Ireland, Canada given their political course — diplomat
Alexander Gusarov said that authorities of these countries resort to any attempts to eradicate different-thinking approaches regarding Russia
Japan denies reports on decision to join NATO’s PURL program for Ukraine
At the same time, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara emphasized that Tokyo would continue providing support to Ukraine aimed at rebuilding and strengthening its society and economy
Russia’s security post-New START, US’ global ambitions: Lavrov’s statements
The Russian foreign minister noted that the aspects of the Ukrainian conflict settlement being considered by military officials during negotiations are both significant and complex, meaning they demand the most careful and detailed approach
US lawmaker highlights need to discuss trade, normalization of relations with Russia
According to Anna Paulina Luna, there is a general idea of when the meeting could take place but the process particularly depends on the issuance of visas to Russian parliament members by the US Department of State
Russia’s UAZ plant releases Hunter all-terrain vehicle for special military operation
"The People's Front interacts with soldiers in all areas, so it understands their needs," Irina Kim said
Russian defense minister holds talks with CSTO secretary general
Andrey Belousov noted that the CSTO had established and continued to improve its crisis response system, formed collective forces, and regularly conducted combat training exercises
US envoy to NATO denies Zelensky's remarks on settlement
Matthew Whitaker emphasized that Washington was focused on ending the conflict "as soon as possible"
Sociopaths in Washington profiting from Ukrainian conflict — Congresswoman Luna
Anna Paulina Luna stressed that she and her supporters wanted to "make Russian-American relations great again"
Epstein’s files mention Zelensky in connection with human trafficking from Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky appears in Epstein's files several dozen times, most prominently in connection with the Jean-Luc Brunel case
Kiev steps up drone, missile attacks on energy, industrial facilities — FSB chief
Alexander Bortnikov noted that heads of enterprises and organizations, led by anti-terrorism commissions, had done a lot to enhance security at industrial, energy and transport facilities, particularly to protect against airstrikes
IN BRIEF: Key details on detainees in assassination attempt against Russian general
Russia’s Federal Security Service said the detainees provided details of preparations for the assassination attempt against Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, carried out on orders from the Ukrainian Security Service
US to control Russia's military-technical ties with India, other BRICS members — Lavrov
US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said earlier that India's military purchases from Russia irritated the United States
Press review: Epstein files hit UK government as Russia seeks role in Trump peace route
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 10th
Saudi Arabia showing interest in Russian oil, gas production equipment
Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said that Moscow is in discussions with Riyadh regarding developing cooperation with the Institute of Oil and Gas Technology Initiatives
Mercenary recruitment center for Ukrainian army enlists Brazilians
According to a TASS correspondent, five people enrolled after a blog post of the center
US attacks drug trafficking vessel in Pacific Ocean, two people dead — Pentagon
The vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific, the US Southern Command said
US-China summit set for early April in Beijing — Politico
Earlier, the US leader said he expected his Chinese counterpart to make a reciprocal visit to Washington by the end of the year
German-British startup announces successful test of hypersonic missile prototype
Serial production of the HS1 is planned to be launched by 2029
Talks on Ukraine ongoing, there is still a way to go — Lavrov
"We have repeatedly cautioned against excessive enthusiasm over what’s happening: US President Donald Trump 'put' the Europeans and Vladimir Zelensky in their place," the Russian foreign minister said
Recent attempted assault on Russian general meant to undermine Ukraine talks — diplomat
That was an absolutely pre-planned act, Rodion Miroshnik said
Kremlin confirms Moscow’s contacts with France
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Moscow took note of French President Emmanuel Macron's statements about the need to resume relations with Russia
US to supply Armenia with $9 billion worth of nuclear energy products, services — Vance
"It means small modular reactors, American technology, is going to be coming to this country," the US Vice President said
Russia ready to expand anti-terrorist cooperation with Pakistan — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that Russia had been calling for consolidating efforts of the entire world community against any forms and manifestations of terrorism
US now unprepared to implement its Alaska proposals on Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that Moscow accepted Washington’s proposal in Anchorage
Russia, US determined to make relations 'great again' — ambassador to Washington
Alexander Darchiev noted that the history of Russian-American relations is a vivid example of diplomatic art
Hypersonic missile Tsirkon was used in special operation — Putin
The Tsirkon hypersonic missile was developed and is produced in the Reutov-based NPO Mashinostroyeniya
Public platform being formed in Moldova’s Gagauzia to resist Chisinau’s pressure
According to Evghenia Gutsul's adviser Mikhail Vlah, the platform’s offices will be opened in Gagauzia’s three major cities - Comrat, Ceadir-Lunga, and Vulcanesti
Lavrov dismisses allegations that Epstein was Russian spy as ‘yellow journalism’
Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal case was ultimately dismissed following his death in his jail cell in August 2019
Russia unveils new Goliath 2.0, Karakurt 2.0 drones at exhibition in Riyadh
The copter-type drones have been successfully tested in the special military operation zone in Ukraine
Labour MPs back Starmer amid resignation rumors
According to the TV channel, the UK Prime Minister told his party mates that he has no intention of resigning
Russia-US relations key to whole world, any worsening inadmissible, envoy says
Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev said that contacts were ongoing
Lavrov talks US reluctance to follow through with peace proposals, security architecture
While Russia and the United States could have embraced broader cooperation following the summit in Anchorage, the opposite trend has been observed
US intercepts tanker in Indian Ocean — Pentagon
The statement asserts that the tanker was operating in violation of the "quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean"
Russia expects West to explain who is to get 'security guarantees' in Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that "nowhere in the world, in no country between conflicting parties, be it the Arab-Israeli conflict or any other, there is anyone banning each other's languages"
Israel will not dare to attack Iran without consulting US — Iranian Foreign Ministry
"Therefore, should aggression occur, the Islamic Republic of Iran's response will be forceful enough to make them regret it," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated
US integrating Russian tank protection technologies into Abrams tanks — Rostec
Bekkhan Ozdoyev added that the entire history of tank design is a history of evolution
Nuclear powers must act responsibly to avoid nuclear arms race — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov commented on Ankara’s statement about the conditions that could make Turkey pursue nuclear weapons
Russia knows US listens to Moscow's arguments on Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat recalled Moscow's demand to restore the rights of Russians, Russian speakers, national minorities, and religious rights in Ukraine
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian positions in Zaporozhye Region
The troops also destroyed a dug-out sheltering with Ukrainian military personnel
