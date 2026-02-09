Moscow, Islamabad working to strengthen cooperation within SCO — Russian diplomat

ISLAMABAD, February 9. /TASS/. Russia and Pakistan are strengthening cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Russian Ambassador to Islamabad Albert Khorev told TASS.

"We note constructive cooperation with our Pakistani partners within the SCO, which is primarily due to our countries' shared commitment to deepening trade and economic ties and regional connectivity within the framework of the organization," he said. "We plan to invigorate joint efforts with Islamabad to strengthen industrial cooperation, develop logistics infrastructure, and expand transport and logistics routes."

According to Khorev, Russia welcomes Pakistan’s support for the initiative to establish the SCO Development Bank in the context of the formation of independent financial institutes and payment mechanisms. This structure, in his words, is seen as a "promising platform integrating digital finances, financial innovations, and ‘green’ financing instruments."

Among priority areas of cooperation between the two countries within the SCO, the Russian ambassador cited regional security and combating terrorism and organized transnational crime. "In this context, we are committed to strengthening the traditionally constructive dialogue between Russian and Pakistani experts within the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, as well as the Universal Center for Countering Challenges and Threats to the Security of SCO Member States in Tashkent and the SCO Anti-Drug Center in Dushanbe that were set up in 2025," Khorev added.