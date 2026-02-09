Kurdish issue in Syria has regional dimension, deserves attention — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has emphasized the regional significance of the Kurdish issue in Syria and beyond during his remarks at the 15th Middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"The Kurdish question has evolved into a major regional concern, impacting not only Syria but numerous other countries in the Middle East," Lavrov stated. "The current developments surrounding the Syrian Kurds deserve focused discussion, as this is a matter of regional importance."

He highlighted ongoing challenges related to maintaining interethnic unity and interfaith harmony within Syria. Additionally, Lavrov drew attention to a growing trend of external cooperation aimed at resolving regional conflicts. "We are observing a concerted effort among external actors - including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran -to address issues such as the conflict in Yemen. We welcome this collaborative approach," he noted.

Lavrov expressed optimism that this trend of cooperation will extend to the Syrian conflict, citing Russia’s longstanding engagement with Turkey, Iran, and other neighboring countries as a foundation for future progress.

He also underscored the persistent challenges facing Libya and Iraq. "Libya remains in need of continuous attention, as does Iraq, which continues to grapple with the aftermath of the 2003 invasion that severely undermined its statehood - though perhaps not as critically as Libya," Lavrov remarked.