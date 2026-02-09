BRICS can serve to harmonize development plans of world majority countries — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The BRICS association can facilitate the harmonization of comprehensive development plans of the world majority countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"BRICS provides, in effect, an overarching framework for integration across continents. In the future, BRICS could serve as a platform to harmonize economic, social, and infrastructural development plans across Eurasia, Africa, and Latin America," he said in an interview with the international network BRICS TV.

BRICS is a global organization attracting interest from all continents, now uniting not only Eurasian countries but also many in Latin America and Africa, Lavrov said, adding that this process is set to continue.

"The inclusion of Eurasian giants - China, India, Russia, and now Indonesia - positions BRICS as a potentially highly effective participant in the formation of the Greater Eurasian Partnership," he concluded.