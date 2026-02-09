West plans to make another attempt to ‘democratize’ Belarus — Russian intel agency

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Non-governmental organizations in Western countries are building capabilities to once again undermine stability in Belarus and change the constitutional order in the country, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement.

"Western ‘democratizers’ are once again preparing to target Belarus. According to the reports that the SVR is receiving, non-governmental organizations in Western countries, including ‘democratizing’ organizations, agencies and foundations in the US, Great Britain, Germany, Poland and some other European nations, are developing capabilities to once again try to undermine stability in order to change the constitutional order in Belarus," the statement reads. "The West hopes to weaken ties between Moscow and Minsk within the Union State and make it more difficult for Russia to achieve the goals of its special military operation," the SVR added.

According to the Russian intelligence agency, the plan is to find new passionate liberal activists inside Belarusian society in order to implement a color revolution scenario. "Runaway figures holed up in Lithuania and Poland, led by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, have in recent years demonstrated their complete inability to influence the processes that are underway in their home country. The Westerners plan to take careful stock of Belarusian opposition members to figure out who can be used in subversive operations. They particularly plan to form a list of those ‘angry at [Belarusian President] Alexander Lukashenko’ with a view to the 2030 presidential election," the statement noted.

However, the West forgets one important detail, the SVR pointed out. "Belarusian society overcame the 2020 domestic political crisis orchestrated by hostile external forces, and is now capable of effectively resisting attempts to undermine stability in the country. The Belarusian people have the examples of Ukraine, Moldova and many other countries in front of them, which were destroyed for the sake of the West’s geopolitical ambitions disguised by false slogans about the need to protect democracy and human rights," Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service concluded.