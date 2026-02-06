Russia shipped 20,000 tons of mineral fertilizers to Niger — ambassador

NAIROBI, February 6. /TASS/. Russia has shipped 20,000 tons of mineral fertilizers to Niger, Russian Ambassador to Niger Viktor Voropayev said in an interview with TASS.

"A ship carrying 20,000 tons of fertilizer has just arrived at the port of Lome in Togo," the diplomat said.

He noted that Nigerien authorities highly value the humanitarian aid provided by Russia. In particular, 350 tons of sunflower oil and 20,000 tons of wheat were delivered to Niger in 2025.

"The visit to Niger by a representative Russian delegation led by Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov last July made a significant contribution to the development of the relations," Voropayev noted.

"Overall, it can be said that our cooperation is currently on the rise. Cooperation agreements are being drafted in a wide range of areas including energy, mineral extraction, and processing. Promising areas include agriculture, healthcare, culture, and sports," the diplomat said.

He drew attention to the fact that Russia is making a significant contribution to maintaining security in the Sahel region as a whole and in Niger in particular, by assisting in the training of Nigerien military and law enforcement personnel.

"The servicemen of the African Corps of the Russian Ministry of Defense, who demonstrated high professionalism in repelling the terrorist attack on the capital's airport on the night of January 28-29, 2026, play an important role in strengthening the country's defense capability," the diplomat said.

Voropayev also noted that Niger's leadership led by President Abdourahamane Tchiani is committed to achieving sovereignty in politics, energy, agriculture, education, and culture.

"This is largely consistent with the Russian approaches discussed by our President Vladimir Putin," the ambassador stressed.

The Russian embassy in Niger opened in 2025 after a 33-year hiatus. Last August, by presidential decree, Voropayev was appointed Russia's ambassador to Niger. He arrived in the country in mid-December and presented his credentials to Tchiani on January 15.