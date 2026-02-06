Russia to assess US military policy when building approach to strategic arms — envoy

GENEVA, February 6. /TASS/. Moscow plans to pursue an approach to the issue of strategic offensive arms based on a careful analysis of the United States’ military policy, Gennady Gatilov, Russian permanent representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, said.

According to him, Washington’s lack of willingness to back Russia’s proposal concerning the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) "is regrettable."

"Nevertheless, we take the current situation for granted and believe that it must be considered when developing further Russian policy in the field of strategic offensive weapons," he pointed out at the Conference on Disarmament, which is taking place in Geneva from January 19 to March 27.

Besides, Russia intends "to build its approach towards strategic offensive weapons based on a careful analysis of the military policy of the United States and the overall situation in the strategic field," the diplomat noted. "In the long run, our country remains open to seeking political and diplomatic ways to ensure comprehensive stability in terms of the strategic situation based on equal and mutually beneficial solutions reached through dialogue, provided conditions are created for this kind of cooperation," the Russian envoy added.