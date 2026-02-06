Ukraine’s military shells Russia’s borderline Kursk Region 20 times in past day

KURSK, February 6. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military shelled evacuated communities in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region 20 times and air defenses intercepted 23 Ukrainian drones over the region in the past 24 hours, Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"Overall, from 9:00 a.m. [Moscow time] on February 5 to 7:00 a.m. [Moscow time] on February 6, air defenses shot down 23 enemy drones. The enemy used artillery 20 times against re-settled communities and drones attacked our territory by dropping explosives five times," the governor said on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian attacks caused no damage to infrastructure. There are also no casualties, he added.