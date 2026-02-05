Russia sees Madagascar as ‘partner supporting a multipolar world order" — Deputy PM Novak

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia views Madagascar as an important partner that supports a system of balanced international relations and a multipolar world order, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a working meeting with Madagascar's Minister of the Armed Forces, Maminirina Ely Razafitombo.

"Russia and Madagascar have traditionally enjoyed friendly relations based on mutual respect, consideration of each other's interests, and the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs. We view Madagascar as an important partner, supporting, like us, the process of creating a more balanced system of international economic relations and a multipolar world order," Novak said.

The parties discussed prospects for cooperation on a wide range of issues, including trade, economics, energy, and finance.