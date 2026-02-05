Abu Dhabi talks continue, too early to draw conclusions — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The Abu Dhabi consultations between the delegations of Russia, the US and Ukraine are not over yet, so it’s too early to draw conclusions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"The talks continue today, so it’s too early to draw any conclusions," he noted.

Russia, the US and Ukraine held the first round of trilateral security consultations in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24. Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, led Moscow’s negotiating team. The second round of talks is taking place in the Emirati capital on February 4-5.