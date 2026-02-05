US has not responded to Russia's initiative on arms caps — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative to maintain strategic arms restrictions for a year after the expiration of the New START Treaty has received no response from the US, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"Our initiative to maintain arms caps for another year after the expiration of this document also remains unanswered," Peskov noted.

The New START Treaty, the last international legal limitation on nuclear weapons deployment, expires today due to Washington's refusal to extend it.

Russia proposed back in the fall to continue adhering to the New START restrictions for another year. US President Donald Trump called this a "good idea," but Washington has yet to take any practical steps.