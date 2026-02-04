MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian officials’ schemes involving funds and equipment intended to supply power and water to the country’s population have triggered the current energy crisis, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"A series of corruption scandals continues to unfold in Ukraine," the diplomat noted. "In particular, a report released by the Ukrainian anti-corruption center Mezha has spread widely on local social media, saying that in just six months the KievTeploEnergo utility company signed contracts worth 33 million hryvnias — almost $800,000 — with the New Perspective Lux company to restore damaged thermal power plants in the capital, even though the company has no experience in this field and is run by a female cook living in Slovakia," Zakharova added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also mentioned reports in the media that generators donated to Kiev by Poland from state reserves have been listed on Ukraine’s largest marketplace, OLX, at prices below production costs.

"It is more important for the Zelensky regime to fill its pockets, while it shows little concern for the needs of ordinary people," Zakharova concluded.