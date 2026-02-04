Putin, Xi intend to meet on sidelines of SCO, BRICS summits

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping plan to hold bilateral meetings this year on the sidelines of various international events, including those within the SCO and BRICS, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told a news briefing following the leaders' conversation by video link.

He said that Xi invited Putin to attend the APEC summit, which will be held in China in November. The Russian president is ready to attend this meeting.

"Bilateral meetings between the leaders are planned to be held in conjunction with other international events, in particular those within the SCO and BRICS," Ushakov added.

Numerous high-level contacts are also due later this year, including some involving governments, parliaments, the Russian Presidential Staff, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Security Council, ministries, departments, and political parties, Ushakov said.