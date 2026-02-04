Russia expects Iran-US talks to ease tensions, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Moscow expects that the talks that Iranian and US officials are expected to hold on February 6 will help ease tensions between the two countries, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We have always been committed to searching for political and diplomatic solutions. In particular, we hope that steps will be taken at the upcoming meeting of senior Iranian and US officials, which is set for Friday, February 6, in order to find a way out of the situation and prevent a further escalation of tensions," she pointed out.

"We are confident that military pressure on Iran won’t help resolve the situation but may intensify tensions across the entire Middle East. We hope that it can be avoided," the diplomat added.

According to Bloomberg sources, the initial plan was that Iran-US talks will take place in Turkey, involving Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner. Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are making diplomatic efforts to prevent a military escalation, the news agency added.

Meanwhile, the Axios news website reported that the talks would be held in Oman on February 6.

US President Donald Trump stated on January 26 that Washington had sent a "big armada" towards Iran, and expressed hope that Tehran would engage in dialogue and make a deal, renouncing nuclear weapons.

Five rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in 2025 yielded no results due to the launch of Israel’s military operation against Iran and US airstrikes on Tehran’s nuclear sites.

Iran nuclear deal

In 2015, Iran, along with China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK and the US signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), resolving a crisis that had begun in 2002 amid Western accusations that Tehran was seeking nuclear weapons. However, in 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA and reinstated all sanctions against Iran. In response, Tehran declared in 2020 that it would scale back its commitments under the JCPOA. Several attempts have been made to make a new agreement on the Iranian nuclear program or resume the 2015 deal but none of them has been successful.