Russia-China partnership remains crucial for global stability — Putin

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The foreign policy alliance between Russia and China remains a key stabilizing factor amid growing global turbulence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a video-link conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, noting that the two countries play a crucial role in many areas, including multilateral forums.

"As for the international situation, amid growing global turbulence, the foreign policy alliance between Moscow and Beijing remains an important stabilizing factor. We are ready to continue the closest coordination on global and regional issues, both bilaterally and within all multilateral structures, such as the UN, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and others, where the Russian-Chinese tandem plays a key role in many areas," Putin stressed.

Speaking about China's chairmanship of APEC, Putin wished the country every success and pledged that Russia would provide its Chinese partners with all necessary assistance.

"My dear friend, once again, Happy New Year and Happy Spring Festival," the Russian president told his Chinese counterpart. "I wish you good health, prosperity, and success in all your endeavors, and I wish the friendly Chinese people peace and prosperity."