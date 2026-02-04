Russia grateful to US for efforts to resolve Ukrainian conflict — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Moscow appreciates the efforts of American negotiators in seeking a resolution to the Ukraine situation, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated during a press briefing. He highlighted that Russia remains committed to a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

"Our position is unequivocal and well understood by both the Kiev regime and the American mediators, who are offering valuable good offices in facilitating the trilateral talks. We are grateful for their dedicated efforts," Peskov affirmed.

The first round of trilateral security consultations took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. The Ukrainian part of the trilateral working group was led by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

The second round of talks in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for February 4-5. The consultations will be held in a trilateral format with representatives from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine taking part. As a source previously told TASS, today's talks have already begun and are taking place in various formats.